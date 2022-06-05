Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $187.97 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

