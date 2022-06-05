Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $9.96 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Datadog by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,956,000 after purchasing an additional 269,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,451 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $556,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,786 shares in the company, valued at $25,620,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,624. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

