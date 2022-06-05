California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 194,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,655. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

