Camden Capital LLC Acquires 134 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $264.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.95 and its 200 day moving average is $297.47.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

