Camden Capital LLC Buys 147 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,017,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

