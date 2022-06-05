Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.