Camden Capital LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,514,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 214,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 132,799 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

