Camden Capital LLC Has $361,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enbridge by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $46.81 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.32.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.