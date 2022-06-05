Camden Capital LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $116.03 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

