Camden Capital LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

