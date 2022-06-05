Camden Capital LLC Purchases 417 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $55.65 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83.

