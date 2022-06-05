Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.