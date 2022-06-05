Camden Capital LLC Sells 565 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

TSM opened at $93.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.