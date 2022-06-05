Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.