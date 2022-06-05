Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

