Canaccord Genuity Group Trims WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Target Price to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$183.85.

TSE WSP opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.53.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

