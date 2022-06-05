Canaccord Genuity Group Trims WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Target Price to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$183.85.
TSE WSP opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.53.
WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.