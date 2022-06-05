Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.78. 910,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,233. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.