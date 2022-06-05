Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 73,564 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,564 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.37% of Five9 worth $34,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.40. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock worth $1,889,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

