Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $211.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.