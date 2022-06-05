Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.51 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $305,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,375. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

