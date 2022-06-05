Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.51 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In related news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $305,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,375. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

