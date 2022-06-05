Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $39.54 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,139 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $39,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

