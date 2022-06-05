Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $36.68 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,910,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,678,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of NU as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $114,204,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NU opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
