Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,920 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

