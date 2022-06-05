Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $33,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $17,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

