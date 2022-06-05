Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Shares of CNI opened at $117.27 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

