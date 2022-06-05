Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $11.44 Average PT from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,406,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cano Health by 107.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.