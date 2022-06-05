Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

