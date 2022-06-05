Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,280 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

ALLO opened at $8.32 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.