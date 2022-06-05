Capital International Investors Acquires 388,569 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $346,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,931,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Helen of Troy by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $179.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $173.67 and a one year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

