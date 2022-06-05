Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 10.75% of Equitrans Midstream worth $480,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

