Capital International Investors Has $503.15 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $503,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

NYSE:WHR opened at $176.04 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

