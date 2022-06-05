Capital International Investors Invests $379 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,071,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,998,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.47% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lear by 27,995.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lear by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 252,858 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lear by 156.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $138.28 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.67.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.