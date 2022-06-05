Capital International Investors Purchases 1,312,789 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.36% of Pinterest worth $322,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

