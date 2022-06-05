Capital International Investors Purchases 962,656 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $433,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.