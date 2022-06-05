Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 992.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Toast were worth $275,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Toast by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of TOST stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock valued at $160,108,285.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.