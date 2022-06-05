Capital International Investors Sells 129,322 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.24% of SAP worth $416,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SAP by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SAP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $100.43 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

