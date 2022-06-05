Capital International Investors Sells 77,913 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,913 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.54% of Okta worth $537,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $168.69. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.