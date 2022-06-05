Capital Management Associates NY Acquires 430 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 65,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

