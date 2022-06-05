Capital Management Associates NY Acquires 8,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

