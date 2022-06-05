Capital Management Associates NY Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

