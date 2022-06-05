Capital Management Associates NY Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

UBER stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

