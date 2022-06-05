Capital Management Associates NY Sells 5,721 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

BABA opened at $93.21 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

