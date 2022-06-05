Capital Management Associates NY Sells 630 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $2,887,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day moving average is $253.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $516.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

