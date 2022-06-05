Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $124.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

