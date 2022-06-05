Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 388 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.24% of Omnicom Group worth $505,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

