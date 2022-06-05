Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,207,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.49% of CMS Energy worth $468,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

