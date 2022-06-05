Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,206,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 325,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $396,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Union by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of WU opened at $17.60 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

