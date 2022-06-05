Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.67% of IQVIA worth $361,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average is $238.89. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.