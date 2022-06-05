Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,665,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103,507 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.20% of Peloton Interactive worth $238,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after buying an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 2,305,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

